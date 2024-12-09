Golden Globe Awards 2025: Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande score nominations

The nominees for the Golden Globe Award 2025 were announced on Monday as singers Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande scored nominations for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Selena Gomez has been nominated for her role in ‘Emilia Pérez’ while Ariana Grande scored a nomination for ‘Wicked.’

Meanwhile, the frontrunners in the comedy/musical categories include ‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘Wicked’ and ‘Anora’ at Golden Globe Award 2025.

‘The Brutalist,’ ‘Conclave’ and ‘Dune Part Two’ are the strongest nominees in the drama race.

Meanwhile, ‘Shogun,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Hacks’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ are expected to lead the TV categories.

It is to be noted that comedian Nikki Glaser will host the Golden Globes Award 2025 ceremony which will air live on January 5.

Full list of nominees at Golden Globe Awards Awards 2025:

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent” (Apple TV+)

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” (FX)

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman” (Paramount+)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night” (Sony Pictures)

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness” (Searchlight Pictures)

Glen Powell, “Hit Man” (Netflix)

Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man" (A24)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” (FX)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO | Max)

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Girl With the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun“

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (FX)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” ‘(FX)

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along” (Disney+)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO/Max)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda” (Netflix)

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime” (HBO/Max)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Ariana Grande, “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” (HBO | Max)

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley” (Netflix)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock” (CBS)

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves” (Netflix)

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” (FX)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Sean Baker, “Anora” (Neon)

Edward Berger, “Conclave” (Focus Features)

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist” (A24)

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun” (FX)

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist” (A24)

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice” (Briarcliff Entertainment)

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Mikey Madison, “Anora” (Neon)

Demi Moore, “The Substance” (Mubi)

Zendaya, “Challengers” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” ‘(FX)

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks” (HBO/Max)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)