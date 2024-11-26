International Emmy Awards 2024: ‘The Night Manager’ misses out on Best Drama

French-Japanese drama series ‘Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]’ won the top honour as India’s ‘The Night Manager’ missed out on the Best Drama at the International Emmy Awards 2024.

The ‘Night Manager’ is the Indian version of the British series of the same name.

The series stars Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

Indian comedian Vir Das hosted the 52nd annual International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.

A total of 21 countries were represented by 56 nominees across 14 categories as actor Timothy Spall won the Best Actor award for his performance as Peter Farquhar in the British series ‘The Sixth Commandment.’

Thai actress Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying won the Best Actress for her role in ‘Hunger.’

“Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story” won the Best Documentary, while “Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story” secured the award for sports documentary at the International Emmy Awards 2024.

See the full list of winners below:

Arts Programming

“Pianoforte”

Best Performance by an Actor

Timothy Spall, “The Sixth Commandment”

Best Performance by an Actress

Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, “Hunger”

Comedy

“División Palermo”

Documentary

“Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story”

Drama Series

“Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]”

Non-Scripted Entertainment

“Restaurant Misverstand [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes]”

Short-Form Series

“Punt de no Retorn [Point of no Return]”

Sports Documentary

“Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story”

Telenovela

“La Promesa [The Vow]”

TV Movie / Mini-Series

“Liebes Kind [Dear Child]”

Kids: Animation

“Tabby McTat” (Magic Light Pictures)

Kids: Factual

“La Vida Secreta de tu Mente [The Secret Life of Your Mind]”

Kids: Live-Action

“En af Drengene [One of the Boys]”