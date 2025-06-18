‘Devastated’: Ariana Grande suffers personal loss

Actor-singer Ariana Grande reveals that her family is ‘devastated’ after the death of her grandmother, Marjorie ‘Nonna’ Grande.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday night, pop icon Ariana Grande shared the heartbreaking news of her grandmother, and Billboard chart record-holder Marjorie ‘Nonna’ Grande’s passing, at the age of 99.

“We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away,” the family confirmed in a statement, first shared by the ‘Wicked’ star’s mother, Joan Grande, on the social platform.

“Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks,” the emotional statement read further. “We thank you for your love, support and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life. Love, The Grandes.”

It is worth noting here that the Disney alum’s beloved grandmother was also one of the oldest Billboard Hot 100 record holders, who made it to the music charts with her cameo in Grande’s song ‘Ordinary Things’, from her seventh studio album, ‘Eternal Sunshine’, which debuted last March.

Also Read: Hailey Bieber takes inspiration from Ariana Grande to deal with trolls