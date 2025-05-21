Hailey Bieber takes inspiration from Ariana Grande to deal with trolls

Hailey Baldwin, the supermodel wife of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, revealed how she drew inspiration from actor-singer Ariana Grande to deal with all the hate and backlash directed towards her on social media.

Hailey Baldwin, 28, who often finds herself at the target of social media trolls and critics, ever since her relationship with Justin Bieber, shared in her latest magazine cover interview that it was Ariana Grande, whose quote stuck with her and has been source of inspiration since then, to deal with the harsh criticism on the internet.

“It was so true to me when she [Grande] said that, ‘I am in a space where I just don’t accept it. I don’t allow it anymore,'” the celebrity wife told the publication. “We don’t have to allow those things into our space if we don’t want to.”

Notably, Grande received backlash due to her extreme weight loss during the filming of Jon M. Chu’s musical, ‘Wicked’.

Further addressing the long-standing rumours of divorce from the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker, the supermodel-turned-beauty mogul clarified, “It’s not real.”

“And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son, and my friends. I have people that know me and love me, and I love them,” she explained.

For the unversed, Hailey and Justin Bieber, who got married in 2018, welcomed their first child, baby boy Jack Blues, last August.

“And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced and They’re this and They’re not happy’: It is such a mindf—. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live,” concluded the Rhode founder.

