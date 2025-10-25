Ariana Grande opens up about close pal inspiring friendship

The close friend of Ariana Grande has revealed the way they both inspire each other.

The pop star Ariana Grande highlights the strong endorsement she gained from Elizabeth Gillies over the years, calling her a continued source of encouragement in an interview with People Magazine.

However, presently starring in the Off-Broadway revival of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s Little Shop of Horrors, Elizabeth Gillies claimed that she sought Ariana Grande’s counsel before taking the part.

“I asked her first. I was like, ‘Should I do this? I need your blessing,” the Killing Daddy star said.

“She was like, ‘What? Yes, you should totally do it.’ There are certain roles that we both love so much, and I needed to check in with her. It felt so surreal and special.”

In fact, the duo’s friendship began on Broadway in 2008, and they reunited on Nickelodeon’s sitcom Victorious with Victoria Justice, Avan Jogia, and Daniella Monet.

Gillies went on to thank Grande for her continuous support, saying she looks forward to having the Yes, And? singer witness her play live on stage.

She also said that Monet showed her support by attending the show’s premiere at the Westside Theater Upstairs with her husband, Andrew.

“We had fun,” Gillies added of the reunion.

“We spent the whole next day just walking around Central Park giggling like children. It was really nice.”

