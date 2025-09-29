Ariana Grande’s new act fuels collaboration rumors with Dua Lipa

Grammy-winning pop star Ariana Grande, who recently won an MTV Video Music Award, has triggered partnership rumors with British-Albanian singer, model, and entrepreneur Dua Lipa with her recent act.

British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa has paid homage to the Wicked star while covering one of her classic hits, One Last Time, during her Miami concert for the continuing trip recently.

However, netizens began debating on the internet about the performance, as many disliked the 30-year-old version and criticized her for the choice.

Moreover, the online narrative builder took it as a tip for something huge, strengthening further after Ariana again shared the performance on her story.

In addition, the many internet users on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the IDGAF hitmaker and Side to Side crooner are possibly joining hands for the forthcoming project.

“We NEED that collaboration,” while a fan called them “fantastic.” Another supporter argued on behalf of the followers.

“THE dream collab right there,” netizens lauded the idea on the platform, pouring.

Furthermore, it is worth noticing that the two singing stars continued to maintain a stunning professional relationship. The actress’s move could be taken into account as an act of loudness.

Meanwhile, an individual remembered regarding the unlaunched song featuring both Dua and Ariana but was unable to release it, citing creative differences.

Additionally, the song was subsequently revised with the other voice artists; the genuine version was leaked after and started making rounds online.