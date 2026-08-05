Netizens went crazy over finding similarities between Ariana Grande’s recent music video Petal and the mental health incident involving blogger Perez Hilton.

Recently, a comparison between Ariana Grande and Perez Hilton, though there isn’t any claimed evidence. The speculation emerged after Perez Hilton was taken to hospital following an incident at his Miami home, where authorities responded to reports of a self-harm livestream. Hilton’s last post had been about Grande’s decision to step back from public-facing work after completing her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Several posts shared online have highlighted similarities between imagery in Grande’s Petal music video, in which the singer appears covered in blood during some scenes, and images from Hilton’s reported incident.

Read More: Ariana Grande announces break from public appearances after tour

A social media user wrote, “As we know, Hollywood is a dark demonic place. I don’t think it’s a coincidence what’s happening with Perez Hilton right now. Look at Ariana Grande’s music video just a few days ago. Lots of darkness and occult imagery being pushed online these days”.

Users reacted to the comparison with outrage towards “conspiracy theories” involving Grande in discourse, or drew comparisons instead to Stephen King’s Carrie, while others rejected supernatural or conspiratorial interpretations, instead pointing to the gravity of mental health.

The Perez Hilton story is very strange 😳 a couple of days ago he posted a video about Ariana Grande taking a step back from the public life after her tour and a couple of days later he’s covered in blood just like Ariana Grande was in her recent music video. This is definitely a… pic.twitter.com/PveYyQS55y — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) August 5, 2026