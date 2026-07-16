Ariana Grande gained traction for showing off her Harry Potter impression through a social media post.

In a recent TikTok post, the Grammy-winning singer shared a clip to promote a new product from her makeup brand, R.E.M. Beauty, recreating several popular characters from the series.

At the beginning of the video, Grande told viewers she is putting her own spin on a popular social media trend before launching into a series of character impressions. Throughout the video, she imitated characters like Molly Weasley, Bellatrix Lestrange, Ron Weasley, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Severus Snape, Dobby, Moaning Myrtle, and Oliver Wood.

Grande also gave famous lines from the films a beauty-themed twist to promote her new Blur Butter product. The imitations earned her immediate praise, with fans calling her impressions “spot on” and “iconic” in the comments.

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Some even joked that Grande should narrate a full Harry Potter audiobook because of how closely she captured each character’s voice. Over the years, Grande has gone viral for impersonating celebrities including Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Coolidge, and Jennifer Lawrence.

The video came as Grande continued with her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which began in June and is scheduled to conclude in September 2026.