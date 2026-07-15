Inside Ariana Grande’s new romance with ex, Ricky Alvarez

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez may make a slow approach as they rekindle their romance, according to a source.

According to reports from PEOPLE, Grande and Alvarez have reconnected romantically after years of remaining close friends following their 2016 split. The source further mentioned, “They’re not jumping into anything serious right away. They’re taking things very slowly”.

The insider added that the pair’s history together has made the reunion feel natural. “They’ve always shared a close bond. She really trusts him. He’s always been someone she can count on.”

Recent weeks have fuelled speculation that the two had rekindled their relationship. Alvarez spent the Fourth of July holiday with Grande and her family in Florida and has joined the singer during several stops on her ongoing Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Fans also noticed Grande making increasingly affectionate changes to the Ricky Alvarez lyric in her hit Thank U, Next. During her July 13 concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, coinciding with Alvarez’s birthday, she sang: “Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back.”

Read More: Ariana Grande adds fuel to Ricky Alvarez dating rumors with new onstage lyric.

The revised lyric replaced the original “Now I listen and laugh,” prompting loud cheers from the audience and intensifying rumours about the pair’s relationship. It was the latest in a series of lyric changes Grande has made during the tour. Despite the renewed romance, the source stressed that neither Grande nor Alvarez is putting pressure on the relationship.

Instead, they are enjoying spending time together while allowing things to develop naturally, with their years of friendship providing a strong foundation. Grande is currently midway through her 41-date Eternal Sunshine Tour and is preparing to release her eighth studio album, Petal, later this month. While neither she nor Alvarez has publicly addressed their relationship status, those close to the pair say they are simply happy reconnecting, one step at a time.

Grande and Alvarez first dated from 2015 to 2016 after he worked as one of her backup dancers during the Honeymoon Tour. Although their romantic relationship ended, they remained close friends over the years, with Alvarez continuing to be part of her inner circle.