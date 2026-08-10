Ariana Grande reacts to 'Petal' ranking No. 1 on Billboard 200

Ariana Grande expressed her gratitude for her latest career milestone.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram to celebrate the new achievement and appreciated her fans who helped make the LP her seventh chart-topper. Over the weekend, she reposted Billboard’s headline about the set hitting No. 1, writing, “thank you from the bottom of my heart”. She added a heart emoji to show love for her fans.

Petal’s vinyl proved to be a catalyst for the album’s success in marking her biggest week by units this decade.

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The 12-track project was released across an extensive range of formats, including ten vinyl variants, five CD editions, two cassette versions and more than ten digital variants featuring bonus content like live cuts, voice notes, a cappellas and instrumentals.

The album, released without any featured artists, was preceded by lead single Hate That I Made You Love Me, which gave Grande her ninth Hot 100 No. 1 when it topped the chart in June.