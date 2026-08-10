Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie, showed full support to the singer as the latter decides to step back from the spotlight.

On August 7, taking to his official Instagram handle, Frankie shared a clip of himself singing along to Ariana’s 2014 hit One Last Time during her August 6 tour stop in Chicago, writing, “Family forever. I will have your back until the end of time. I am so proud of you and so happy for you. Last night was a beautiful celebration of your artistry and the magnificent eternal sunshine family you have built and created.”

He added, “It was a magical night. You are magical. You are my everything, and I am so happy I was there to see you shine on this tour one last time.”

Read More: Ariana Grande announces break from public appearances after tour

The tribute came roughly a week after a representative for Grande confirmed she’ll be taking a hiatus from public-facing work once her Eternal Sunshine Tour concludes in London on September 1.

Earlier, Grande had already withdrawn from a planned London stage revival of Sunday in the Park With George alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Speaking to her Chicago audience the day after news of the planned break emerged, Grande addressed the concern from fans directly, saying, “My fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me. But, I just have to say, that could not be more the f**k opposite. Yes, boundaries, they need to be set.”

The announcement follows weeks of renewed scrutiny over her appearance, particularly following the release of her Petal music video