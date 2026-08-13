Ariana Grande under fire: Fans react to viral Jenna Ortega video

Ariana Grande under fire as fans still in shock over Jenna Ortega’s new transformation.

After Jenna Ortega’s online video looking extremely skinny, netizens blamed Ariana Grande for setting unrealistic goals for other celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Ariana Grande is destroying the industry,” said an X user while sharing Ortega’s video, which garnered over six million views within a few hours. In response, a user shared a clip featuring Demi Moore, Charlize Theron, and other celebrities who some fans believe have lost weight alarmingly.

Meanwhile, Daily Loud’s X account shared the same clip as Jenna Ortega, with the caption “Fans are worried for Jenna Ortega’s health after seeing this recent video of her.” Internet users and fans blame Ozempic, believing that most celebrities use Ozempic or similar medications to lose weight.

Read More:Jenna Ortega sparks social media reaction over physical transformation

However, there is no confirmed evidence to corroborate these claims. Ozempic (semaglutide) is primarily a medication approved for managing type 2 diabetes by controlling blood sugar levels. It is also widely used off-label for weight loss, but there is no public evidence or confirmation that celebrities like Ariana Grande, Charlize Theron, and Jenna Ortega have used it.

It comes days after Ariana Grande decided to step away from the public eye after her current tour ends next month.

The reported decision followed years of public speculation ​about Grande’s appearance and health, scrutiny that intensified after the July 31 release ‌of ⁠her “Petal” music video, which accompanied the launch of the album of the same name.