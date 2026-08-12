Wednesday, famous actress Jenna Ortega shocked fans with her sudden transformation.

In a recent interview, the actress answered some of the most pressing questions without predicting the reaction. A clip from the conversation went viral, becoming the talk of town as she supposedly looked skinnier in comparison to her appearances earlier.

Taking it to X, netizens have penned down their reaction, “[Redacted] happened to her.” Another user thought that the Scream VI star is “strung out,” while a third compared her situation to the Grammy winner, writing, “First Ariana [Grande] and now her? What is up with these celebrities?”

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Many fans have pointed to a rising trend of a new standard which is being extremely thin for the cameras and the red carpets.

Recently, the Positions crooner faced heavy scrutiny for her transformation despite her dismissing any rumours about suffering from an eating disorder. On the other hand, Jenna admitted going all day without eating as she was navigating stardom during her childhood.

During her interview with another outlet, she revealed that the actress won’t eat or drink anything “because I wanted so badly to not be in the way of anybody.”