Ariana Grande fans expressed their grave concern over the singer’s skinnier appearance in her new music video Petal.

In her recently released music video, Ariana Grande is facing growing concerns over her health after her new music video. Fans worry that she looks “too thin” in the music video.

Ariana Grande released her eighth studio album “Petal” on the 31st (local time), marking her return as a singer after two years. She also promoted it herself by releasing the “Petal” music video on social media.

However, health concerns spread after the release of Grande’s new music video. U.S. entertainment outlet Page Six reported that “after Ariana Grande released the audition-concept ‘Petal’ music video, voices on social media expressed concern about her health.”

In the “Petal” music video, Grande featured auditioning in an office in front of a panel of several men. Wearing black leggings, an off-shoulder top and a matching scarf, Grande also wore retro-style sunglasses and pearl earrings. She added curls to her signature ponytail and wore black high heels. In another scene, Grande sat in the waiting room with aspiring actors wearing retro outfits, holding a script and dancing.

After the music video was released, netizens reacted that “she looks so thin it’s worrying.” One commented, “It’s natural for people to worry about her health,” and another claimed, “She literally looks like her bones are protruding.”

A user who said they were a fan of Grande responded, “The song and music video have a truly excellent concept and high level of completion. But honestly, the thought that keeps coming is that I hope she is okay. She really looks sick. She needs help.”

Read More:Ariana Grande drops 8th studio album ‘Petal’, unveils 11 new songs

On the other hand, another netizen defended her, saying, “Leave her body alone. Ariana does not exist to be judged by you. She meets fans, released ‘Petal’ and is living her life. Her weight is not a matter for public discussion. Criticizing a thin woman’s body is ultimately body shaming.”

Ariana Grande previously drew significant attention last year for her very thin appearance, and opinions emerged that the reason for her weight loss might be potential use of Ozempic, an injectable drug developed to treat type 2 diabetes and used as an obesity treatment, and a plant-based diet.

Regarding the various opinions about her appearance, Ariana Grande said in 2024, “People talk carelessly about other people’s appearance or what is happening to them, their health status, or how they express themselves,” adding, “People so easily judge and give opinions about everything from clothing to body to face, and I think that’s really dangerous.”