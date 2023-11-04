22.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Arif Alvi should be in Attock Jail instead of President House: JUI-F

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) stated that Arif Alvi should be in Attock Jail instead of President House, ARY News reported.

As per details, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said that if Arif Alvi continued as the president of Pakistan it would be detrimental to the country and its constitution.

The JUI-F leader demanded the resignation of President Arif Alvi before the upcoming general elections.

Aslam Ghauri lambasted President Alvi saying that he made mockery of an important post of the country as his role during the assembly dissolution and the process of election date was controversial.

Yesterday, following the SC’s directives, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja met president and unanimously agreed on holding general elections in the country on February 8, 2024.

Read more: ECP notifies general elections on February 8

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suggested ‘three dates’ to President Dr Arif Alvi for the general elections 2024.

The meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) led delegation continued for an hour at the President’s House.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.