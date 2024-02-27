President Arif Alvi to face dual constitution violation charges, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday asserted President Arif Alvi will face dual constitution violation charges after his retirement, ARY News reported.

Talking to media men outside the Supreme Court after hearing of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s presidential reference, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said President Arif Alvi is ‘violating’ the constitution of Pakistan by denying summoning the NA session for the swearing-in of the new lawmakers.

It’s a constitutional requirement to summon NA session by February 29, Bilawal said and added the president is denying discharging his duties.

The PPP leader said they will replace Arif Ali as president after the swearing-in of the new house and he will face dual constitution violation cases including one of dissolving the assembly despite VONC motion and another of denying calling the session of the lower house of the parliament.

Criticising the PTI founder, Bilawal Bhutto said the man who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail is not ready to learn from his mistakes. “PPP too made mistakes but one has to learn from it.”

He urged everyone to exercise their power in their respective constitutional domain and underlined the need for respecting each other despite political differences, as this is the only way forward to steer the country out of crises.