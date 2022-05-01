Arif Alvi upholds penalty of PIMs surgeon who ‘harassed’  female doctor

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has upheld the termination of a cardiac surgeon for harassing a female doctor at Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

The services of Dr Humayun Iqbal were suspended on the recommendation of an anti-harassment committee of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad.

The accused filed an appeal against the decision of the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace that upheld his termination and set aside the findings of the committee, sending the case back to the university for conducting an inquiry against him afresh.

The complainant, a female doctor, also approached the president requesting him to uphold the recommendations of the anti-harassment committee and set aside the ombudsman’s order.

In 2018, the female doctor had filed a harassment complaint against the surgeon before the vice chancellor of the university, who referred the matter to the anti-harassment committee.

The committee, deciding the case, recommended that the accused be fired from the hospital.

