Arij Fatyma reveals rare cancer diagnosis

In a heartbreaking update, former actor turned digital creator Arij Fatyma, who now resides with her small family in the U.S., revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer a few months ago.

Mother of two, Arij Fatyma, best known for her performances in ‘Hasad’, ‘Aap Ke Liye’ and ‘Ishq Parast’, turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening to finally reveal her brave battle with choriocarcinoma – a rare yet aggressive cancer that develops from trophoblastic cells, involved in the formation of the placenta, usually after a molar pregnancy.

“For the past few months, I’ve gone back and forth about whether or not to share my journey with my Instagram family. The reason is simple— not everyone who follows you is truly happy for your happiness, sad for your sadness, or grieving for your grief. Sincerity can be rare,” Fatyma noted, as she decided to finally reveal her cancer battle to her fans.

“I was diagnosed with choriocarcinoma cancer — and it was caught very early, which is a huge blessing. I’m so thankful because, in most cases, it’s discovered too late,” she disclosed further and explained, “Choriocarcinoma is a very aggressive cancer that spreads quickly. It often develops after a molar pregnancy, which happens when abnormal tissue grows in the uterus instead of a normal pregnancy.”

“While molar pregnancies themselves are uncommon, in very, very, very rare cases, they can turn into choriocarcinoma—like mine did,” the celebrity added, as she expressed her gratitude for her ‘second life’.

Fatyma urged her followers to get themselves regularly checked and start to get treatment at the earliest if they discover any symptoms in their body, rather than doing self-medication.

“Do not take your lives and health for granted,” she concluded and asked everyone to remember her family in their prayers.

