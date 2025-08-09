Jessie J needs another surgery amid breast cancer battle

As she recovers from a mastectomy, British singer Jessie J reveals that she has to undergo another surgery amid the ongoing breast cancer battle.

Grammy-nominated singer Jessie J, who revealed a heartbreaking breast cancer diagnosis this June, revealed in a new update on Instagram that she is scheduled for another surgery this year, just weeks after a mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery, while she also juggles motherhood and her music career.

In a long post on Friday, the ‘Price Tag’ singer noted, “I can rest, parent AND release new music. I didn’t leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to rewrite the rules to fit around my life/health. I just have to make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life.”

Jessie further asserted that she can simultaneously do it all, be it ‘another surgery’ which is needed this year, or ‘raising a toddler’, and ‘releasing new music’. “It will look different to what I had planned, but that’s life, things change, and either we panic and get mad that it isn’t what it was going to be, or we ADAPT,” she added. “I’m just flowing with life. Learning about who I am in motherhood and when my health goes left unexpectedly.”

“I am 7 weeks post-breast cancer surgery. I’m still in the thick of recovery, and my body is still finding its way. But I LOVE music and I LOVE my life and I want to LIVE in the moment. Instead of stopping, disappearing and waiting for the timing to be perfect to release music again, I am choosing to carry on,” the singer maintained.

