web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 7, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Teyana Taylor to undergo emergency surgery

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

American singer-actor Teyana Taylor revealed she has to undergo surgery on an emergency basis, as doctors have found a noncancerous growth on her vocal cord, causing her discomfort.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Teyana Taylor revealed that she has been focusing on her health, amid a recent scare, before the celebrity undergoes surgery soon, to remove a benign growth in her vocal cords.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

“I’ve been quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now,” the ‘Gonna Love Me’ singer began to share. “And after a lot of back and forth with my doctors, I’ve been told I need a vocal surgery immediately.”

Taylor continued, “They found a noncancerous growth on one of my chords that’s been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort.”

“Thankfully, we caught it & it’s treatable—but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal,” she noted.

Teyana Taylor to undergo emergency surgery

Taylor, who was scheduled to appear on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s ‘IMO’ podcast shoot this weekend, revealed she has to ‘step back’ from it and some other upcoming outings, and it honestly ‘breaks’ her heart.

“I don’t take lightly what it means to show up for you all,” Taylor penned, adding that the release date for her fourth studio album, ‘Escape Room’, i.e. August 22, remains unchanged. “It’s the most personal body of work I’ve ever created,” she said about the upcoming album.

Also Read: Christina Applegate reveals hospitalisation due to severe pain

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.