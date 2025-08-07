Teyana Taylor to undergo emergency surgery

American singer-actor Teyana Taylor revealed she has to undergo surgery on an emergency basis, as doctors have found a noncancerous growth on her vocal cord, causing her discomfort.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Teyana Taylor revealed that she has been focusing on her health, amid a recent scare, before the celebrity undergoes surgery soon, to remove a benign growth in her vocal cords.

“I’ve been quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now,” the ‘Gonna Love Me’ singer began to share. “And after a lot of back and forth with my doctors, I’ve been told I need a vocal surgery immediately.”

Taylor continued, “They found a noncancerous growth on one of my chords that’s been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort.”

“Thankfully, we caught it & it’s treatable—but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal,” she noted.

Taylor, who was scheduled to appear on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s ‘IMO’ podcast shoot this weekend, revealed she has to ‘step back’ from it and some other upcoming outings, and it honestly ‘breaks’ her heart.

“I don’t take lightly what it means to show up for you all,” Taylor penned, adding that the release date for her fourth studio album, ‘Escape Room’, i.e. August 22, remains unchanged. “It’s the most personal body of work I’ve ever created,” she said about the upcoming album.

