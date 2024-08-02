Arijit Singh apologizes to fans

Eminent Bollywood singer Arijit Singh issued an apology to his fans as he had to postpone his UK concert tour dates, due to ‘unforeseen medical circumstances’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Arijit Singh turned to his Instagram handle on Thursday night, to announce the postponement of the dates of his UK tour to September, citing medical conditions. He apologized to his fans for the disappointment caused.

In the note, shared with the caption, “Important update & info,” the ‘Tum Hi Ho’ crooner said, “Dear fans, it pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

“I know how eagerly you were waiting for these shows and I’m truly sorry for the disappointment,” he added.

Concluding the note, Singh penned, “Your love and support are my strength. Let’s turn this pause into a promise of an even more magical reunion. Thank you for your understanding, patience and unwavering love. I can’t wait to create unforgettable memories with you all. With heartfelt apologies and endless gratitude, Arijit Singh.”

Also Read: Arijit Singh apologizes to Mahira Khan at Dubai concert

Singh also confirmed that the rescheduled dates for the shows will be September 15 and 16 for London and Birmingham respectively, whereas, he will perform at Rotterdam on 19 of next month and Manchester on the 22nd.