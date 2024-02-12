Arisha Razi dances to Bollywood hits on her wedding: Watch

A star-studded shendi of Arisha Razi Khan and her husband Abdullah Farrukh was held in Karachi over the weekend, with some of the prominent names of the showbiz fraternity in attendance.

Wedding festivities for showbiz starlet Arisha Razi Khan wrapped up with a glitzy Baraat, highlighted by the bride hitting the dance floor with hit Bollywood tracks.

In the visuals from the night, shared by her showbiz fellows on social media, the bride looked regal in her red and gold ensemble by Pakistani couturier Ali Xeeshan, with matching jewels and hair & makeup by celebrity artist, Allure Salon.

On the other hand, her husband Malik looked suave in a classic black sherwani, paired with a deep red turban.

However, the highlight of the star-studded event was the bride setting the dance floor on fire with her dance performances for the groom. She joined her girl gang to groove on a bunch of hit Bollywood tracks including ‘Chhammak Chhallo’ and ‘Current Laga Re’.

The pictures and videos from the event are viral across social media platforms and received mixed responses from netizens.