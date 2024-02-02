Aymen Saleem shares glitzy Mehendi night video

The video of actress and model Aymen Saleem’s Mehendi and musical night is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Aymen Saleem shared the viral video on her Instagram account. The clip showed her posing with her husband Kamran Malik for pictures.

Her post received thousands of views and likes within hours of its uploading.

It is pertinent to mention that Aymen Saleem announced her Nikkah with Kamran Malik by sharing a two-picture gallery on Instagram.

She is the daughter of former international cricketer, Saleem Yousuf, and is related to the late pop sensation Nazia Hassan from her maternal side.

Moreover, Aymen Saleem set the Guinness World Record by becoming part of a 19-girl team that squeezed themselves into the vehicle with its doors closed for five seconds.

On the acting front, the actress started her career with a popular comedy serial on a private channel. However, the actress then announced that she was taking a break from acting.

The hiatus was short lived and she announced her return to the industry.