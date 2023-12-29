Aymen Saleem shares stunning pictures from engagement shoot

Showbiz starlet Aymen Saleem unveiled breathtaking portraits from her engagement shoot with husband Kamran Malik.

Aymen Saleem has social users swooning over the good-looking couple and their chemistry as the young actor unveiled glimpses of her engagement photoshoot with now-husband Kamran Malik on Thursday.

Sharing two separate posts on her Instagram handle, the celebrity simply captioned them with the date on which she exchanged rings with the beau, i.e. 14th of December, along with a ring and an infinity emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aymen Saleem (@aymen.saleem)

In the stunning photos, captured by celebrity photographer Shahbaz Shazi, Saleem looked glamorous in a bold red structured gown by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, styled with jewels and accessories from Chhotanis by stylist Zahra Sarfraz.

On the other hand, her husband Malik looked sharp in a classic black suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aymen Saleem (@aymen.saleem)

The pictures are now viral on social media platforms and were showered with love from her fans all across.

Pertinent to note here that Saleem took everyone by surprise last week when she announced her Nikkah with Malik, in a two-picture gallery on Instagram. “Here’s to my forever 💕Alhamdulillah. 22.12.23,” she wrote with the clicks from the intimate daytime ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aymen Saleem (@aymen.saleem)

For the unversed, the actor is the daughter of former international cricketer, Saleem Yousuf, and is related to late pop sensation Nazia Hassan from her maternal side.

