Arisha Razi, husband take to dance floor during pre-wedding festivities: Watch

Wedding festivities for actor Arisha Razi Khan and her husband Abdullah Furrukh continued with a glitzy Mayun night, highlighted by the couple taking on the dance floor.

A star-studded grand Mayun night for actor Arisha Razi Khan and her husband Abdullah Farrukh was held in Karachi over the weekend, with who’s who of the showbiz fraternity in attendance.

In the visuals from the night, shared by the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ actor on her Instagram handle, the bride-to-be looked radiant in her orange and gold ensemble, by a local design house Haseens, paired with exquisite gold jewellery and hair & makeup by host-turned-entrepreneur Rabia Anum.

Her husband Farrukh also twinned with his ladylove in a matching fit.

However, the biggest highlight of the musical night was the couple taking to the dance floor for a performance in their first pre-wedding event together.

The pictures and videos from the event went viral across social media platforms and received a huge response from netizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan got nikkahfied to her beau, Abdullah, sometime in 2021, while her pictures and videos from the ceremony went viral on social media in July 2022, after the official photography team for the event published the visuals on their social media handles without her consent, leading to a much-public fiasco on the internet.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in the hit serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’, headlined by Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz, Hiba Bukhari, Usama Khan and Yashma Gill.

