Arisha Razi Khan, husband blessed with a baby boy

Showbiz starlet Arisha Razi Khan and her husband Abdullah Farrukh have welcomed their first child together, she announced with the first glimpse of their baby boy.

Congratulations are in order for Arisha Razi Khan and her husband Abdullah Farrukh, who have become parents to their first child, a baby boy, the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ actor announced in an Instagram post on Sunday morning.

With the first picture of their newborn son, Khan wrote on the social platform, “Our hearts are overflowing with love as we introduce our baby boy, ABDUL DAYYAN!”

“Alhamdulillah, our little blessing is here making us a family of three. Filling our lives with endless joy and gratitude,” she added. “Keep him in your prayers as we begin this beautiful new chapter.”

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple and extend their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family.

It is pertinent to note here that Arisha Razi Khan tied the knot with Abdullah Farrukh in an intimate nikkah ceremony in 2021. The week-long wedding festivities for the couple were held in Karachi last March.