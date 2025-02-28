Saad Qureshi, wife blessed with a baby girl

Showbiz heartthrob Saad Qureshi and his wife Misha Chaudhry have welcomed their first child together, he announced with the first glimpse of their baby girl.

Congratulations are in order for Saad Qureshi and his wife Misha Chaudhry, who have become parents to their first child, a baby girl, the ‘Bismil’ star announced in an Instagram post on Thursday night.

With the first picture of their newborn daughter, Qureshi wrote on the social platform, “- Welcome to the world my little princess.” However, the doting dad did not share any more details regarding his daughter’s name or birth date.

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple and extend their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family.

Notably, Saad Qureshi tied the knot with dental surgeon and philanthropist Misha Chaudhry in December 2019, a year after their engagement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Ae Dil’, co-starring Komal Meer, Hina Chaudhary, Azaan Sami Khan and Gohar Rasheed. The Ahmed Bhatti directorial, scripted by Misbah Nosheen, airs Wednesday and Thursday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.