Arisha Razi Khan, husband expecting their first child

Congratulations are in order for actor Arisha Razi Khan and her husband Abdullah Farrukh, who are soon going to welcome their first child, she announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday evening.

Taking to her Instagram handle, with 1.2 million followers, the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ actor dropped the pictures of her bear-themed baby shower event, in Houston, Texas, to break the news to her fans and fraternity. “We can bearly wait,” she wrote in the caption of the eight-picture carousel post.

“Had the most beautiful baby shower, filled with love, laughter, and so many special moments. Grateful for everyone who made this day unforgettable,” Khan added.