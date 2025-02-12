web analytics
Arisha Razi Khan, husband expecting their first child

Web Desk
Web Desk
Showbiz starlet Arisha Razi Khan and her husband Abdullah Farrukh are expecting their first child together.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Congratulations are in order for actor Arisha Razi Khan and her husband Abdullah Farrukh, who are soon going to welcome their first child, she announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday evening.

Taking to her Instagram handle, with 1.2 million followers, the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ actor dropped the pictures of her bear-themed baby shower event, in Houston, Texas, to break the news to her fans and fraternity. “We can bearly wait,” she wrote in the caption of the eight-picture carousel post.

“Had the most beautiful baby shower, filled with love, laughter, and so many special moments. Grateful for everyone who made this day unforgettable,” Khan added.

The joyous announcement was met with great excitement from thousands of her fans and the entertainment fraternity, who swamped the comments section of the post with heartfelt wishes for the parents-to-be.

Also Read: Srha Asghar, husband blessed with a baby girl

Pertinent to note here that Arisha Razi Khan tied the knot with Abdullah Farrukh in an intimate nikkah ceremony, sometime in 2021, while the pictures and videos from her private affair went viral on social media in July 2022.

The week-long wedding festivities for Khan and Farrukh were held in Karachi last March.

