Srha Asghar, husband blessed with a baby girl

Famed actor Srha Asghar and her husband Lala Umer Murtaza have welcomed their second child together, revealed the couple with the first glimpse of their baby girl.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here The ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyann’ actor Srha Asghar, who announced her second pregnancy last December, turned to her Instagram stories on Monday night, with the first picture of her newborn baby girl and wrote, “Our little pattotie is here Alhumdulillah!”

This morning, the actor shared a new video on the social media platform, highlighting her journey through the second pregnancy and the happy moments of their little family after welcoming he fourth member. Asghar captioned, “How it started! She is finally here!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

Thousands of her fans and entertainment fraternity congratulated the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

It is pertinent to mention that actor Srha Asghar tied the knot with her husband Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ehaan Murtaza in November 2022, as announced by the two in a joint post on Instagram.

They announced their second pregnancy with an impromptu maternity shoot last month and noted, “We are super excited and delighted to share this across with you guys!”