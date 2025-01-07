Aymen Saleem, husband blessed with a baby boy

Showbiz starlet Aymen Saleem and her husband Kamran Malik have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Congratulations are in order for actor Aymen Saleem, and her husband, as the couple has embraced parenthood for the first time. The new parents were blessed with a baby boy in December 2024, she announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Taking to her official handle this morning, the actor posted a picture of the new parents with their little bundle of joy and captioned, “From a party of two to a family of three – our hearts have never been fuller. These past 6 weeks with our baby boy have been pure magic.”

“Welcome to the world, Kayhan Malik,” Saleem added with a series of emojis.

Thousands of her fans and entertainment fraternity congratulated the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

Notably, actor Aymen Saleem, daughter of former international cricketer, Saleem Yousuf, tied the knot with Kamran Malik, in an intimate Nikah ceremony, in December 2023 and has since moved to London, United Kingdom, with her other half.

The couple announced their first pregnancy in November last year when she turned to her Instagram account with glimpses from her maternity shoot.