Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed blessed with baby girl

Showbiz couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed has been blessed with a baby girl.

Hiba Bukhari took to Instagram to announce the birth of daughter Aynur.

“This year changed our lives in such a beautiful way that it is really not possible for me to articulate in words. Here’s to celebrating your second month Your presence is the purest form of love that we felt Thanking Allah for blessing us with his Rehmat ✔ Our little angel. You are the light in our lives. We have named you AYNUR Which means Moonlight,”Hiba Bukhari’s post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir ہبّہ قادر (@ihibaqadir)

Fans, followers and friends are congratulating the stunning celebrity couple on becoming parents of a cute baby girl. The fans are extending best wishes and prayers as well.

Read more: Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed expecting their first child

Many fans were already waiting for this news and were excited about the announcement.