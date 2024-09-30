Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed expecting their first child

Reel to real-life couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are all set to embrace parenthood with their first child, they officially announced via a YouTube video.

Congratulations are in order for the celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who are soon going to welcome their first child, the couple confirmed during a YouTube session on the former’s channel.

During their latest live session over the weekend, the couple broke the silence on the speculations regarding their first pregnancy, when Ahmed said, “We thought to address this news which has been circulating for some time now because our fans deserve to know this from us only rather than somebody else.”

“I should break this already broken news,” quipped the ‘Radd’ star and confirmed, “I’m pregnant.”

The joyous announcement was met with great excitement from their millions of fans, who swamped the comments section with heartfelt wishes for the parents-to-be.

The parents-to-be also shared that they wanted to make this joyous announcement with a special maternity shoot and had a YouTube video planned as well, and were waiting to execute it after wrapping up their work commitments. “But the universe has its plans and those are also good,” she maintained.

It is to be noted here that showbiz couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony, in January 2022, months after after making their relationship official.