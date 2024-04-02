Hiba Bukhari or Arez Ahmed: Who earns more?

Reel to real-life couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed shared who among them earns more or is better with savings and budget.

Celebrity couple Arez Amed and Hiba Bukhari were seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’, when the two candidly spoke about their relationship, love story and post-marriage life.

The ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ actor insisted that his wife has a better sense of aesthetics while he is the one who saves more among the two. Bukhari immediately interrupted, dubbing her husband ‘Liar’, and convinced him to confess that she is the one who is better with budgeting as well.

“I try to save more but none of us actually can,” Ahmed explained, before admitting to the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ actor, “You save more because you earn more.”

“I’m the kind of man who appreciates and accepts the fact [that his wife is earning more],” added the proud husband.

Ahmed also admitted that he is not great with aesthetics and never even had a room of his own before marriage.

Pertinent to note here that showbiz couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in a close-knit 2022 ceremony after making their relationship official in the later months of the previous year.

