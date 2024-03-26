Sheheryar Munawar, Hiba Bukhari come together for ‘Radd’ – Watch teaser

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The wait is finally over as everyone’s favourite actors Sheheryar Munawar and Hiba Bukhari are finally coming together in their maiden on-screen collaboration, the long-awaited drama serial ‘Radd’, co-starring social media creator-turned-mainstream actor Arsalan Naseer.

The intriguing first-look teasers of the drama were unveiled over the weekend, promising intense romance and an enchanting, timeless love story, revolving around the trio.

The teasers were watched by millions of social users across the platforms, while excited fans swamped the comments sections to share their anticipation for the fresh pairing.

Apart from the lead trio, the ensemble cast of the mega-play also features veteran actors Nauman Ijaz, Nadia Afgan, Asma Abbas and Syed Mohammed Ahmed, along with Dania Enwer, Adnan Jaffar, Yamina Peerzada and Paras Masroor.

Seasoned drama director Ahmed Bhatti, of ‘Sar-e-Raah’, ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ and ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’ fame, helmed the direction of the upcoming serial, scripted by Sanam Mehdi (‘Mein Bushra’ and ‘Guzarish’).

Producer Abdullah Seja backs the project under his production venture iDream Entertainment.

‘Radd’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

