First look of ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’ unveiled – Watch

After much anticipation, the very first look of the ‘Baby Baji’ sequel, ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’ has been unveiled.

The wait is finally over as everyone’s favourite family of Baby Baji is returning with the sequel of the biggest blockbuster of this year, titled ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’, as announced by the makers on Sunday afternoon, with the tagline, “𝗔𝗯𝗵𝗶 𝘆𝗲 𝗸𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗯𝗮𝗮𝗸𝗶 𝗵𝗮𝗶.”

The first look teaser of the upcoming serial unveiled a couple of hours ago has been watched by millions of social users across the platforms within hours, with excited fans flocking to the comments sections to share their anticipation for the sequel of the mega-hit.

The ensemble star cast of the play, real-life couples Saud Qasmi & Javeria Saud and Hassan Ahmed & Sunita Marshall, along with Tuba Anwar, Junaid Jamshed Niazi and Fazal Hussain return to reprise their characters from ‘Baby Baji’, as sons and daughters-in-law of the titular character.