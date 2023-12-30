Mehwish Hayat, HSY join forces for TV comeback in ‘Ijazat’; First look out now!

A-list film star of Pakistan, Mehwish Hayat is all set to grace the TV screens once again in the telefilm ‘Ijazat’, co-starring Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Brace yourselves as Mehwish Hayat is all set to make a grand comeback on TV, after seven long years since she last starred in ‘Dil Lagi’ with Humayun Saeed.

She will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with her close friend and ace couturier of Pakistan, HSY, in a new telefilm, titled ‘Ijazat’.

The first teaser of ‘Ijazat’, unveiled on Friday afternoon, was watched by millions of social users across the platforms within hours, while excited fans swamped the comments sections to share their anticipation for the fresh pairing and return of Hayat on the small screen.

While more details are yet to be unveiled, the said telefilm is written by veteran novelist and screenwriter Faiza Iftikhar (of ‘Tich Button’, ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’, ‘Prem Gali’ and ‘Dil Lagi’ fame), whereas, Ahmed Bhatti, the mastermind behind blockbusters ‘Sar-e-Rah’, ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’ and ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban’, helms the direction.

The telefilm is produced under Abdullah Seja’s production banner, iDream Entertainment.

‘Ijazat’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

