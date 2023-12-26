Fahad Mustafa set for TV comeback with Hania Aamir

Showbiz A-lister Fahad Mustafa is all set to grace the TV screens once again with the drama serial ‘Teri Meri Kahani’, co-starring Hania Aamir.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports, Pakistan’s leading host and film star, Fahad Mustafa is all set to return to the small screen after nine long years, with a new play titled ‘Teri Meri Kahani’, written by veteran writer Farhat Ishtiaq. He will be seen sharing the screen with TV sensation Hania Aamir.

While more details regarding the remaining star cast of the project are still under the wraps, the title will be produced under his banner, Big Bang Entertainment for ARY Digital, Ishtiaq confirmed on her Instagram handle.

Moreover, the director for his much-awaited comeback project is yet to be known.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhat Ishtiaq (@realfarhatishtiaq)

It is worth mentioning here that his production banner Big Bang Entertainment, has given some of the biggest hit dramas in the past couple of years, with the recent being the blockbuster daily serial ‘Mayi Ri’ as well as ‘Mein’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’.

Fahad Mustafa’s last drama outing was in ‘Dusri Bivi’ (2015), co-starring Maha Warsi and Hareem Farooq.

Meanwhile, Hania Aamir was last seen in ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, with Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman, earlier this year.

WATCH: Fahad Mustafa names Best Actor of the year