WATCH: Fahad Mustafa names Best Actor of the year

Eminent actor-host turned producer, Fahad Mustafa named the best male and female actors who deserve all awards this year.

In a recent appearance on ARY Digital’s chat show, ‘The Knock Knock Show’ with actor-host Mohib Mirza, Fahad Mustafa named Wahaj Ali and Hania Aamir as the best male and female actors of the year.

Put in a hypothetical situation, if he was to pick the recipient of the Best Actor award at a prestigious ceremony, Mustafa said he would choose the aforementioned duo.

It is pertinent to mention that Hania Aamir and Wahaj Ali shared the screen space in their maiden collaboration, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, earlier this year.

The blockbuster serial, written by Sidra Seher Imran and directed by Badar Mehmood, was backed by Mustafa under his production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ with Ali Kazmi.

Currently, the heartthrob is ruling the prime time slot with ‘Mein’, co-starring Ayeza Khan, which airs every Monday.

Moreover, the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host named versatile actor Paras Masroor as the Best Supporting Actor. “There are many great supporting actors. I really like Paras Masroor, I think he is a great actor,” he said of the ‘Mayi Ri’ performer.

For the cricketers, Mustafa believed that skipper Babar Azam is doing great at the moment, however, termed former player Saeed Anwar to be his all-time favourite. “In the history of Pakistan, I don’t think there is a bigger cricketer than Saeed Anwar,” he said.