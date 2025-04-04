SNGPL gas supply and load shedding schedule after Ramazan

RAWALPINDI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced new gas supply timings and load shedding schedule after Ramadan 2025 to ensure consistent gas pressure for consumers.

The updated schedule is designed to help consumers effectively plan their cooking and daily activities.

Residents of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and surrounding areas are currently experiencing gas load-shedding. SNGPL officials stated that after Ramadan, gas will only be available during designated mealtimes.

The revised gas supply schedule permits consumers to access gas during three designated time periods: 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

To ensure an uninterrupted full-pressure supply, this new plan has been introduced to assist customers. It will take effect after Eid ul fitr.

The time slots are detailed as follows: 6 AM to 9 AM in the morning for preparing breakfast and heating; 12 PM to 2 PM for midday cooking; and from 6 PM to 9 PM for dinner.

SNGPL representatives stated that the company adjusted the gas hours in compliance with government directives. They assured consumers that gas would be supplied at full pressure during these designated times in all locations.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) serves over 7.22 million customers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and various other regions of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) announced the discovery of new oil and gas reserves from the Spinwam-1 Well in North Waziristan’s Karghar Formation.

According to the company’s spokesperson, the well is producing 20.48 MMCFD of gas and 117 barrels of oil per day. This marks the second successful discovery from the Spinwam-1 well.

The discovery is expected to help bridge the gap between demand and supply, contributing to the country’s energy needs.

Earlier, in July 2024, Mari Petroleum Company successfully found new gas reserves from five wells in Sindh. According to Mari Petroleum, the natural gas extracted from the Ghazij Gas Field is now being supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).