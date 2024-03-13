Arisha Razi Khan performs Umrah with husband

Showbiz starlet Arisha Razi Khan completed the Umrah pilgrimage with her husband, Abdullah Farrukh earlier this week. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Wednesday, Arisha Razi Khan shared a five-visual gallery with her husband, Abdullah Farrukh, from Masjid-al-Haram, as the two performed their very first Umrah together.

“Allah huma Barik. We as husband and wife embarked on our first Umrah together accompanied by our respective families,” wrote the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ actor in the caption of the post.

“Alhamdulillah feeling truly blessed,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARISHA RAZI KHAN (@arisharazikhan.official)

Thousands of her social followers including the entertainment fraternity liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes for Khan and her husband in the comments section, while, a certain section of keyboard warriors continued to target the newlyweds with their mean trolls.

Pertinent to note here that Arisha Razi Khan tied the knot with Abdullah Farrukh in an intimate nikkah ceremony, sometime in 2021, while the pictures and videos from her private affair went viral on social media in July 2022.

The week-long wedding festivities for Khan and Farrukh took place in Karachi last month.

Stop the hatred: Arisha Razi Khan speaks up on social media criticism of her wedding