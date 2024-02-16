Stop the hatred: Arisha Razi Khan speaks up on social media criticism of her wedding

Showbiz starlet Arisha Razi Khan breaks the silence over all the social media criticism she has been facing on her extended wedding festivities and viral pictures from the same.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The weeks-long wedding festivities for Arisha Razi Khan and her husband Abdullah Farrukh concluded with a Valima reception earlier this week. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ actor posted a bunch of pictures from the event and captioned it with, “Finale.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARISHA RAZI KHAN (@arisharazikhan.official)

However, the photos sparked criticism on social media with keyboard warriors pointing out the enthusiasm of the bride in the clicks and age-shaming her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia (@abdulsamadzia)

To address the same, Khan turned to her Instagram stories, with a screengrab of her conversation with her photographer, and wrote, “I WANT TO KNOW ONE THING TODAY!? What on earth do we get in spreading ALL THE HATRED? All the negativity and all the CRITICISM?”

Khan continued, “Don’t we all know that it is a bride’s BIGGEST DAY, which she has planned all these years then why ruin it all? I agree if we dislike something on the internet but it’s one of the ‘BIGGEST DAYS OF THEIR LIVES’, we can always refrain from spreading hatred and always wish them GOODLUCK!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“PS. WHAT I believe if we point a finger at someone, Allah can anytime and any day can reverse it,” she concluded. “PLEASE STOP THE HATRED!”

The statement is now viral on social platform Instagram and fans have been showing their support towards the celebrity against the trolls.

Pertinent to note here that Khan and her husband Abdullah Farrukh solemnized their nikkah sometime in 2021.

Arisha Razi dances to Bollywood hits on her wedding: Watch