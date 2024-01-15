Actor Arisha Razi Khan’s wedding festivities begin

Actor Arisha Razi Khan and beau Abdullah Farrukh kickstarted their wedding festivities last night with an intimate dholki event.

Arisha Razi Khan had an at-home dholki event on Sunday night, for close family and friends, to officially kickstart her wedding festivities with her husband Abdullah Farrukh.

For the private affair, Khan looked radiant in a minimalistic sage green and magenta outfit, paired with matching flower jewellery and fresh makeup.

The pictures and videos from the private fair, doing rounds on social media with the hashtag #ArishaGotDullah, see the bride-to-be beaming with happiness while posing with her girl gang.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan got nikkahfied to her beau, Abdullah, sometime in 2021, while her pictures and videos from the ceremony went viral on social media in July 2022, after the official photography team for the event published the visuals on their social media handles without her consent, leading to a much-public fiasco on the internet.

On the work front, Arisha Razi Khan was last seen in the hit serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’, headlined by Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz, Hiba Bukhari, Usama Khan and Yashma Gill.

