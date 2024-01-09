Aymen Saleem radiates bride-to-be glow in yellow for wedding festivities: See pics, video

Showbiz starlet Aymen Saleem looked radiant in a bright yellow attire as she twinned with her husband Kamran Malik for pre-wedding festivities last month.

Aymen Saleem has social users swooning over the good-looking couple and their chemistry as the actor continues to unveil glimpses from her pre-wedding festivities with Kamran Malik last month.

After treating her fans with visuals of her Nikah, engagement and bridal shower, Saleem dropped pictures and videos from her intimate Mayun event on Monday, and social users are more than excited to finally see the celebrity bride in some colour, after her all-white, pristine looks for the other weddings events.

For her ‘Mayun ka peela jora’, courtesy of her mother Shereen Saleem, Aymen slipped in a bright yellow gharara and shirt, adorned with traditional gold accents and styled it with matching flower jewellery and fresh makeup by celebrity artist Sara Ali. Her husband also looked dapper in a matching kurta.

Saleem also dropped the official video of the event, shot by Izzah Shaheen Malik aka Pictroizzah, with Indian singer Darshan Raval’s trending track ‘Mahiye Jinna Sohna’ in the background.

The pictures and videos are now viral on social media platforms and were showered with love from her fans all across.

Pertinent to note here that Saleem took everyone by surprise last month when she announced her Nikkah with Malik, in a two-picture gallery on Instagram. “Here’s to my forever 💕Alhamdulillah. 22.12.23,” she wrote with the clicks from the intimate daytime ceremony.

For the unversed, the actor is the daughter of former international cricketer, Saleem Yousuf, and is also related to late pop sensation Nazia Hassan from her maternal side.

