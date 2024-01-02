Aymen Saleem grooves to ‘Afreen’ on her mehendi night – Watch

Wedding festivities for showbiz starlet Aymen Saleem and her husband Kamran Malik continued with a glitzy mehendi night, highlighted by the bride’s solo dance performance on Coke Studio hit ‘Afreen Afreen’.

A star-studded mehendi and sangeet night for actor Aymen Saleem and her husband Kamran Malik was held in Karachi over the weekend, with some of the biggest names of the showbiz fraternity in attendance.

In the visuals from the night, going viral on social media sites, the bride looked radiant in her pristine white ensemble by Pakistani couturier Faraz Manan, with exquisite diamond jewellery and hair & makeup celebrity artist, Omayr Waqar.

On the other hand, her husband Malik looked suave in a classic black sherwani.

However, the biggest highlight of the musical night was the bride-to-be setting the dance floor on fire with both her solo and group performances.

After dedicating a solo performance on ‘Afreen Afreen’ of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan to her husband, she joined her girl gang to groove on a Bollywood track.

The pictures and videos from the event are viral across social media platforms and received mixed responses from netizens.

Pertinent to note here that Saleem took everyone by surprise last week when she announced her Nikkah with Malik, in a two-picture gallery on Instagram. “Here’s to my forever 💕Alhamdulillah. 22.12.23,” she wrote with the clicks from the intimate daytime ceremony.

For the unversed, the actor is the daughter of former international cricketer, Saleem Yousuf, and is related to the late pop sensation Nazia Hassan from her maternal side.

