Shocking: Arizona Man arrested for freezing 183 animals

A man named Micheal Patrick Turland was arrested from his home on Thursday after the local police found 193 dead animals frozen in his home freezer.

According to the sheriff’s office, Micheal confessed to freezing some of the animals while they were still alive. Turland has been charged with 94 counts of animal cruelty.

The arrested came after a woman complained that Turland agreed to breed her snakes before they disappeared. A team of animal welfare checked his house along with the police.

The authorities found dead dogs, birds, lizards, mice, snakes, turtles, rabbits and rats from the freezer in his garage freezer.

Authorities have been looking for his wife Brooklyn Beck while Turland’s motive for freezing the animal remains unclear.

“When interviewed, Turland eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive,” a statement by the sheriff’s office said.

It is to be noted that the United States Senate and House of Representatives passed bills in 2019 that made animal cruelty a federal crime.

