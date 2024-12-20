Arjun Kapoor believes people ‘wanted him to fail’

Basking on the success of his much-needed big-screen comeback ‘Singham Again’, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor claimed that trolls saw him as an ‘easy target’ and ‘wanted him to fail’.

In a new podcast interview, Arjun Kapoor, son of veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie, claimed that he has been at the receiving end of trolling and criticism, ever since his debut movie ‘Ishaqzade’ released in 2012 – mostly because of the ‘surname’ attached to him and some decisions he took in his personal life.

Speaking about the pressure of starring in an all-star cast of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, especially after a long string of flops, Kapoor said, “I felt very happy when Rohit sir told me that people were now talking about me and recognising my ownership of the film. It was a graceful moment.”

“Because, for a long time, people wanted me to fail,” he added. “By people, I mean those who are slightly critical, clickbaity, and prone to trolling. They saw me as an easy target.”

“The perception was that I didn’t like working, didn’t care about my work, wasn’t interested in improving, and didn’t deserve to be an actor. I understood how this narrative made it easy for people to throw darts at me,” Kapoor explained and asserted, “I respect reviews, but I don’t respect personal attacks.”