Arjun Kapoor recalls ‘worst phase of life’ before ‘Singham Again’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made a remarkable comeback with his portrayal of villain ‘Danger Lanka’ in the cop drama “Singham Again.”

The actor has now recalled “going through the worst phase” in his life when he signed up for Rohit Shetty’s film.

“When I signed this film, I was going through the worst phase of my life. Personally, professionally, emotionally, mentally and physically. I did not know whether I was depressed or not, I just knew something was not working. I was procrastinating a lot. I stopped enjoying watching films and I only know that,” Arjun Kapoor said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

Reflecting on his life before ‘Singham Again,’ the Bollywood actor said that he had become an unhappy person.

However, Arjun Kapoor asserted that he turned his physicality into his strength.

“I do look like a menacing personality… I do carry myself in a certain way on-screen. So I am definitely open to it. I think it allows you to really have fun,” he said.

The Bollywood actor also revealed suffering from an autoimmune disorder known as Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis.

“I have something called Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis. It’s an extension of having a thyroid issue. Your antibodies fight against you. It’s almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes into stress,” the ‘Singham Again’ star said.

According to Kapoor, the disorder makes it harder for him since it requires him to be relaxed to look better “which is ironic because, in this profession, you’re not really relaxed.”