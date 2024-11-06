Arjun Kapoor responds to trolls after ‘Singham Again’ success

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday reacted to online trolls after garnering praise for his antagonist role in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again.”

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In an Instagram post, the actor shared memes showing his transformation from a trolled actor to an acclaimed one.

Arjun Kapoor wrote in the caption of his post, “Here’s to turning non-believers into believers! Every question & doubt only fueled my determination to work harder and come back stronger. To everyone who cheered for me then and still does now – thank you. Your support means everything.”

Addressing those who questioned his acting skills, the Bollywood actor said that the criticism pushed him to prove his skills as an actor.

“To those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again! What a journey it’s been so far; it feels like my debut all over again, and I have a long way to go. Grateful for every step, every lesson, and every bit of love and fire,” Arjun Kapoor added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Besides Arjun Kapoor, ‘Singham Again’ stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

Read more: ‘Singham Again’ roars past ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ in Diwali clash

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the fifth instalment in the beloved cop franchise hit theatres on November 1. The film has crossed the INR100 crore mark within four days of its release.

Arjun Kapoor’s portrayal of a ruthless villain ‘Danger Lanka’ has been garnering praise from moviegoers.

The Bollywood actor in an earlier interview revealed that he distanced himself from the spotlight to focus on his role.

“I had the biggest film of the industry to shoot and I didn’t want to be distracted. Sometimes when you go missing for a few days, or become lowkey, people may remember you and view you in a new light,” he said.