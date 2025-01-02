After biggest Bollywood flop, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar reunite for new film

After starring in the biggest Box Office dud ‘The Lady Killer’, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have joined hands to share the screen with Rakul Preet Singh in the upcoming comedy film, titled ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’.

As announced by the makers with the first look of the film on Thursday, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh star together in the latter’s husband, Jackky Bhagnani’s production ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’.

Sharing the announcement motion poster on social media, Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment captioned, “Yahaan pyaar ki geometry thodi twisted hai – kyunki ye love triangle nahi, pura circle hai (Geometry of love is twisted here because it’s not a love triangle, but a whole circle)!”

The romantic comedy is helmed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously directed titles like ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

In the press note, Aziz described the project as ‘lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments’ that will stay with the audience long after leave the theater.

“Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships,” he added. “I was eager to cast it exactly this way and when the audience meets their characters, they will know just why!”

‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is scheduled for theatrical release on February 21.