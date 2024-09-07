No takers on OTT; Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘The Lady Killer’ lands on YouTube

One of the biggest Bollywood flops, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-led ‘The Lady Killer’, has been released silently on YouTube, after no takers on OTT.

One of the biggest Box Office disasters of recent times, ‘The Lady Killer’, which barely sold 300 tickets for its first day shows, and earned under INR50,000 during its entire theatrical run, had a rather abrupt release on YouTube, after no takers on the streaming platforms.

As streaming giant Netflix cancelled the OTT release, the entire 2-hour film was made available on the YouTube channel of T-series, earlier this week, to watch for free.

Similar to its theatrical release, there were pre-release promotions before YouTube premiere either.

Notably, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-led romance thriller, ‘The Lady Killer’ is helmed by filmmaker Ajay Bahl (Blurr, Section 375 fame), who also co-wrote the story and screenplay with Pawan Sony and Mayank Tewari.

In the comments section of the video platform, Bahl admitted, “Yes the movie is incomplete.”

“30 pages of the 117-page screenplay were never shot. A huge number of connecting scenes, Arjun and Bhumi’s entire romance, Bhumi’s dependence on alcohol, Ajrun’s sense of being trapped and losing everything and having to run from town, his sense of total despair, all these psychological beats are missing,” he revealed. “So yes, it’s no surprise that the film feels choppy and disjointed and one finds it hard to connect with the characters.”